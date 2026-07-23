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TWO ARRESTED Second Man Arrested After Serious Stabbing Near Walderslade

Second Man Arrested After Serious Stabbing Near Walderslade

A second suspect has been arrested after a man suffered serious stab wounds during an alleged assault near Walderslade. Kent Police were called to Spenlow Drive, Boxley, at around 9.45pm on Monday 20 July following reports that a man had been attacked. The victim, a man in his 30s, is alleged to have been assaulted by two men armed with weapons.

Victim remains in hospital

Police said the victim suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. His condition has been described as serious but stable.

Two suspects in custody

Following initial enquiries, armed officers arrested a 28-year-old man in London Road, West Malling, at around 1.10am on Tuesday 21 July. He was taken into police custody for questioning. Later the same day, a 26-year-old man was arrested after attending Tonbridge Police Station. He has also been taken into custody.

Investigation continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Spenlow Drive area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/118216/26. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting details online. No charges have been brought at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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