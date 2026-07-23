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DISMISSED Sussex Police Officer Sacked Over Mishandling of Seized Ammunition and Butterfly Knife

Sussex Police Officer Sacked Over Mishandling of Seized Ammunition and Butterfly Knife

A Sussex Police officer has been dismissed without notice after a misconduct panel found he committed gross misconduct by failing to properly store seized ammunition and record a butterfly knife while on duty at Gatwick Airport. PC Oliver Kirkup was dismissed following a misconduct hearing held between 15 and 20 July, where a panel considered several allegations concerning his handling of seized property and adherence to force procedures.

Ammunition and knife failings

The hearing found that between 1 July and 29 August 2024, PC Kirkup failed to process and securely store seized ammunition in accordance with Sussex Police policy. He was also found to have failed to correctly record the seizure of a butterfly knife and complete the required documentation. Two further allegations relating to the officer’s police hat were also considered. It was alleged he claimed to have ordered a replacement hat and later falsely stated it had been received. However, the misconduct panel found those allegations not proven.

Gross misconduct found

The hearing, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner, found the remaining allegations proven. The panel ruled that PC Kirkup had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to:

  • Orders and Instructions
  • Honesty and Integrity
  • Duties and Responsibilities

The breaches were found to amount to gross misconduct.

Officer dismissed without notice

As a result, PC Kirkup was dismissed without notice. He will also be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from serving as a police officer in the future.

Force responds

Following the hearing, Superintendent Fash Mohammadi said:

“The actions of this officer on these occasions were not in line with the values and standards that we expect, lacking honesty and integrity.

“All staff are aware of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, and the Force remains committed to holding officers to account where they fall below the high standards the public rightly expect.”

The misconduct outcome concludes Sussex Police’s disciplinary proceedings into PC Kirkup’s conduct while serving at Gatwick Airport.

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