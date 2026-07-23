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CROWBARS AND MASKS Four Arrested After Suspected Attempted Burglary at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital

Four Arrested After Suspected Attempted Burglary at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital

Four men have been arrested after an alleged attempted burglary at Great Western Hospital in Swindon, where suspects wearing balaclavas and carrying crowbars were reportedly seen entering the site in the early hours of the morning. Wiltshire Police were called to the hospital on Tuesday 22 July following reports of suspicious activity near the hospital’s energy centre.

Balaclava-clad suspects spotted

Police said two vehicles entered the hospital grounds before four people wearing balaclavas and carrying crowbars were seen getting out. By the time officers arrived, the vehicles had already left the scene. A coordinated search involving Wiltshire Police response officers, specialist operations teams and colleagues from Gloucestershire Constabulary led to both vehicles being located and stopped on the A417.

Four arrested

Four men, aged 22, 27, 29 and 31, from London and Gloucestershire, were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary. Police said the 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while the 27-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of an offensive weapon. All four suspects remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Nitrous oxide canisters believed to have been targeted

Chief Inspector Carly Nesbitt praised the joint response by officers involved in the operation. She said:

“This was excellent teamwork by all involved to make these four arrests and prevent a burglary taking place at the hospital.

“It is believed the suspects were targeting nitrous oxide canisters – enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Hospital assisting investigation

A spokesperson for Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it is supporting the police investigation. They said:

“We are supporting Wiltshire Police with their enquiries.”

Wiltshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260088257. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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