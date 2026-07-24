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COVER UP ATTEMPT Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

A man who brutally murdered his former partner in a sustained and violent attack has had the minimum term of his life sentence increased after judges ruled his original punishment was too lenient. The Court of Appeal has ordered that Robert Richens, 35, must now serve at least 19-and-a-half years in prison before he can be considered for parole. Richens admitted murdering Rachael Vaughan, 40, at her home in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, in May 2025, following what judges described as a violent and controlling relationship.

Court increases sentence

Richens had originally been sentenced at Oxford Crown Court in February and ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years and one month. However, the Solicitor General referred the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing the sentence was unduly lenient because it failed to properly reflect the seriousness of the killing and gave too much weight to Richens’ learning disabilities. Three senior judges agreed. Delivering the ruling, Lord Justice Males, sitting with Mrs Justice Cutts and Judge Sylvia de Bertodano, said:

“This was a particularly brutal murder, with a host of aggravating factors.”

He added that Ms Vaughan was “particularly vulnerable because of her various disabilities” and ruled there was no basis for significantly reducing Richens’ culpability because of his learning disabilities. Lord Justice Males said:

“The fact of learning disabilities or other intellectual difficulties does not necessarily mean that an offender’s culpability is reduced.

“Many people with such problems manage to lead perfectly satisfactory and law-abiding lives.”

Violent and controlling relationship

The court heard Richens and Ms Vaughan began their relationship in 2023, but it quickly became abusive. Judges said Richens repeatedly assaulted Ms Vaughan, including punching, strangling and striking her. Despite trying to leave him several times, she repeatedly returned. Lord Justice Males described the history of abuse as:

“A story that makes for most unhappy reading.”

On 29 May 2025, Richens carried out what the court described as a “brutal and sustained attack”, punching and kicking Ms Vaughan before striking her with an implement. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures and more than 60 blunt force injuries.

Attempt to cover up the killing

After the attack, Richens attempted to clean the property before calling police the following morning, claiming he believed he had accidentally killed someone and could not remember what had happened. He later admitted murder. During Thursday’s appeal hearing, prosecutors argued Richens had made a “concerted effort” to conceal the crime and that the exceptional violence justified a substantially longer minimum term.

Bodycam captured chilling remarks

Following his arrest, police body-worn camera footage captured Richens crying as he said:

“I’m going to miss GTA and that.”

When an officer asked, “Which GTA?”, Richens replied:

“Six.”

The officer responded:

“You’ve got ages for that.”

Richens answered:

“I’m going to get life.”

Attorney General welcomes ruling

Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision. She said:

“Robert Richens brutally murdered Rachael Vaughan in her own home, the place where she should have been safest.

“Rachael was subjected to relentlessly controlling and abusive behaviour. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Richens’ sentence.

“Domestic murder destroys lives and sentences must reflect the horror of such crimes.”

Richens remains imprisoned and must now serve at least 19 years and six months before becoming eligible to apply for parole.

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Topics :Crime

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