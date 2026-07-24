Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

Four men have died and a fifth has been injured after a car crashed into a lamppost in the early hours of Friday morning in Merseyside. Emergency services were called to Liverpool Road in Huyton shortly before 2am on Friday 24 July following reports that a black Seat Cupra had left the road and collided with a lamppost. Four men, aged between 23 and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old man, who was travelling as a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Major investigation launched

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Part of Liverpool Road remains closed while specialist collision investigators examine the scene, with police warning that the road closures are likely to remain in place throughout the weekend. The families of the four men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Police appeal for witnesses

Superintendent Paul Holden, of Merseyside Police, said:

“First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the four men who sadly lost their lives. Their families have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“This is a truly devastating moment for their families and loved ones, and it is now our priority to get answers for them on how the collision occurred.

“We know this happened very early this morning, but if anyone saw what happened or were driving through the area just before the incident occurred then please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you live in the area and have doorbell footage of the black Seat Cupra or the incident itself, please contact us. You may have information or footage that would be useful to our investigation.”

Appeal for information

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the black Seat Cupra before the crash, or has dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to contact Merseyside Police. Enquiries into the cause of the collision remain ongoing.