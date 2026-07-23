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FIRST PICTURE Teen Girl Died Trying to Save Young Cousin in Essex Beach Tragedy as First Picture Released

Teen Girl Died Trying to Save Young Cousin in Essex Beach Tragedy as First Picture Released

The first picture has been released of a 15-year-old girl who died alongside her mother after they entered the sea in a desperate attempt to save a young relative who got into difficulty off the Essex coast. Sameeha Rahman, 15, and her mother Shelina Rahman, a teacher in her 40s, died following the incident at West Mersea Beach, near Colchester, on Wednesday evening. Essex Police have now confirmed the mother and daughter were trying to rescue a seven-year-old boy, who remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Tragic rescue attempt

Detective Chief Inspector Al Pitcher, leading the investigation, said officers believe the pair entered the water after the young boy got into difficulty. He said:

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the friends and family of the woman and girl who died yesterday.

“We can now confirm they were a mother and daughter from London and we are supporting their family in what is an unimaginable time.

“Since yesterday we have been working to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident.

“At this stage we believe they were trying to help a seven-year-old boy who had got into difficulties.

“The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition but the woman and teenage girl, sadly, died.

“All the people involved in this incident are related to each other.”

He added that detectives are continuing to interview dozens of witnesses as they work to establish exactly what happened.

Family left devastated

Family friend Mishba Uddin said Sameeha and her mother had simply been enjoying a family day at the beach before tragedy struck. She said they were “not very good swimmers” and had gone into the water after the young boy got into difficulty. The victims have been identified as the wife and daughter of Dr Mansur Rahman, leader of Jubo Dal UK, the youth wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who lives in Ilford. Speaking to the BBC, family member Matiur Rahman described the family’s shock. He said:

“We all feel very bad. My whole family – we are speechless. We can’t believe what we heard.

“Shally was a helpful person. She looked after the children and was a very good person.”

Major emergency response

Emergency services were called to West Mersea Beach after several members of the same family got into difficulty in the water. The RNLI, HM Coastguard, Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service mounted a major rescue operation involving lifeboats, helicopters and multiple ambulance crews. Three other people were taken to hospital. One remains in a serious condition, while two others suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses describe desperate rescue

Beach hut owners described frantic attempts to save those in the water. One witness said Shelina had entered the sea to try to rescue her family. Another, Beverly Smit, said a man repeatedly swam into the water to rescue children caught by the incoming tide. She said:

“He swam out, I think, three times. Two of the children he brought back were not in good condition.

“It’s not an easy swim when the tide’s coming in. You’re swimming against the tide, and the water yesterday was particularly quite cold.”

Investigation continues

Essex Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened to contact officers. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy as the local community and the victims’ family mourn the devastating loss of Shelina and Sameeha Rahman.

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