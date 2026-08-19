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FIRST PICTURE AND NAMED Palestinian father named among three family members who died in Shoreham sea tragedy

Palestinian father named among three family members who died in Shoreham sea tragedy

A father who died alongside his partner and teenage daughter after getting into difficulty in the sea at Shoreham-by-Sea has been named as Palestinian refugee Hossam al Khawas.

The Palestinian Embassy confirmed on Wednesday, August 19, that Mr al Khawas was from the Rashidieh refugee camp in Lebanon.

He was one of three members of the same family who died after entering the water near Shoreham Fort on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman and a teenage girl also died, while a younger girl from the family remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The embassy said it had not yet been able to confirm the identities of the other family members.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, August 18, following reports of four people in difficulty in the water.

Sussex Police said all four had entered the sea for a swim before getting into trouble.

A huge rescue operation was launched involving police, ambulance crews, HM Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats and air ambulances.

Despite extensive attempts by emergency crews to save them, a man, woman and teenage girl were pronounced dead.

The younger girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Chief Superintendent James Collis, of Sussex Police, said the tragedy would have a “profound effect on the community”.

The precise circumstances surrounding how the family got into difficulty remain under investigation.

Witnesses described rough conditions at the time, with strong winds and choppy seas reported around Shoreham Harbour.

Emergency services deployed lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton, while a Coastguard helicopter and two air ambulances were also sent to the scene.

A section of the A259 was closed during the emergency response as numerous ambulance, police and Coastguard vehicles converged on the area.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland said he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths and said the local community was hoping and praying for the recovery of the young girl who remains in hospital.

He also thanked emergency crews for responding swiftly and working in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

Police have confirmed that no other people are believed to be missing following the incident.

Further information about the identities of the woman and teenage girl is expected to be released once formal processes have been completed.

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