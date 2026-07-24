Life Sentence for Terror Plotter Who Carried Out Military Base Reconnaissance with Synagogue Attacker

A man who carried out hostile reconnaissance at a UK military base alongside the terrorist responsible for the deadly 2025 attack on a Manchester synagogue has been jailed for life. Mohammad Asim Bashir, of Shaftesbury Road, Cheetham Hill, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years and 135 days, after admitting preparing acts of terrorism. The case followed an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West into the October 2025 terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Close associate of synagogue attacker

Greater Manchester Police said Bashir was identified as a close associate of Jihad Al Shamie, who carried out the synagogue attack. Investigators uncovered evidence showing the pair exchanged extremist and antisemitic messages, discussed preparing for “war”, and travelled together on a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at the UK Defence Academy in Shrivenham. During the visit, police said security measures at the military site were recorded.

Digital evidence uncovered

Despite both men disposing of their mobile phones, specialist investigators were able to recover cloud data, CCTV footage and audio evidence linking Bashir to the planning activity. The evidence formed part of the prosecution case that led to Bashir admitting the terrorism offence.

“A dangerous individual”

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts described Bashir as a dangerous extremist. He said:

“Mohammad Asim Bashir is a dangerous individual with extremist views.”

Mr Potts added there was no evidence Bashir knew in advance of the plans to carry out the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. He also paid tribute to those affected by the attack, saying his thoughts remain with the families of those who were killed and those who suffered serious injuries.

Counter-terrorism investigation

The investigation was led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West, supported by Greater Manchester Police and specialist partners. Police said the sentence reflects the seriousness of preparing acts of terrorism and highlights the continuing efforts of investigators to identify and disrupt extremist activity before attacks can take place.