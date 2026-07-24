Police Release CCTV Image After Man Seriously Assaulted Following England World Cup Match

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a young man suffered serious head injuries following an assault in east London after an England World Cup match.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for the public’s help after the attack on Gascoyne Road, Hackney, in the early hours of Saturday 12 July.

Officers say the assault happened at around 1.12am, close to the junction with Bradstock Road, after the 24-year-old victim became involved in an altercation with a group of men following England’s World Cup match against Norway.

During the incident, one member of the group allegedly assaulted the victim, leaving him with serious head injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he remains receiving treatment. Police said his injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives release image

No arrests have been made, and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Sergeant Steve Rafferty, who is leading the investigation, said:

“This was a violent assault which has left a young man with serious injuries.

“Since launching our investigation, officers have carried out extensive enquiries including analysing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. The assault took place after the England vs Norway World Cup match, and we know that the area was extremely busy at the time. As a result, there may be additional witnesses who can provide crucial information.

“We are releasing an image of a man, who we believe may have important information which could assist our investigation, and I would urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch with police.”

The man is described as white, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, with light brown hair. At the time, he was wearing a blue and white England shirt with a navy collar.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are urging anyone who was in the Gascoyne Road area during the early hours of 12 July, witnessed the assault, or recognises the man pictured, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 600/12JUL.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.