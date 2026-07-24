Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BANNED FROM "999" Woman Banned from Misusing 999 After Making 24 Ambulance Calls in Five Days

Woman Banned from Misusing 999 After Making 24 Ambulance Calls in Five Days

A Swindon woman has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after making 24 calls to the ambulance service in just five days, including seven that were treated as life-threatening emergencies. Jennefer Sculley, 44, of Ferndale Road, Swindon, appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court after repeatedly calling the South Western Ambulance Service between 16 and 21 July. Wiltshire Police said Sculley reported a range of medical complaints, with seven of the calls being graded as Category 1 incidents – the highest emergency priority reserved for immediately life-threatening situations requiring an urgent ambulance response.

Repeated emergency responses

Officers said that each time paramedics attended, Sculley was found not to require medical treatment. Shortly after ambulance crews left, she would dial 999 again, triggering another Category 1 response. Police warned that the repeated misuse of emergency services diverted vital resources away from genuine medical emergencies.

Assaulted officers during arrest

Sculley was arrested on 21 July, during which she assaulted two police officers. The following day she appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, where she pleaded guilty to:

  • Persistently making use of a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience and anxiety.
  • Two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

As part of her sentence, the court imposed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) designed to prevent further misuse of emergency services. The order prohibits Sculley from:

  • Calling 999 unless there is a genuine emergency.
  • Calling 101 except to report a crime.
  • Contacting NHS 111 unless she genuinely requires medical advice.
  • Asking members of the public to contact emergency services on her behalf unless there is an immediate genuine emergency.
  • Engaging in anti-social behaviour that causes harassment, alarm or distress.
  • Behaving in a hostile, belligerent or antagonistic manner towards emergency service workers, either in person or through electronic communication.

Police: “Lives were put in danger”

Neighbourhood Inspector Loz Copeland said Sculley’s actions placed unnecessary pressure on already stretched emergency services. He said:

“Sculley’s repeated calls to the ambulance service would have prevented others from receiving urgent treatment and triage, putting lives in danger.

“I hope this order will serve to curtail Sculley’s behaviour and ease the strain on the emergency services so they can better serve the public who are in genuine need of an urgent response.”

Wiltshire Police said the Criminal Behaviour Order aims to protect emergency service resources and ensure they remain available for those facing genuine life-threatening situations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Ambulance

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man killed and three others rushed to hospital after industrial estate explosion in Bedford

EXPLOSION HORROR Man killed and three others rushed to hospital after industrial estate explosion in Bedford

UK News
Teen Girl Died Trying to Save Young Cousin in Essex Beach Tragedy as First Picture Released

FIRST PICTURE Teen Girl Died Trying to Save Young Cousin in Essex Beach Tragedy as First Picture Released

UK News
Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing at Wiltshire Housing Development as Two Arrested

KNIFE ATTACK Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing at Wiltshire Housing Development as Two Arrested

UK News
Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

UK News
Sussex Police Hunt Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

WANTED BY POLICE Sussex Police Hunt Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

UK News
Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

TEEN ARREST Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

UK News
Lydd Rapist Jailed for Eight Years After Jury Convicts Him of Attacking Vulnerable Woman

RAPIST JAILED Lydd Rapist Jailed for Eight Years After Jury Convicts Him of Attacking Vulnerable Woman

UK News
Four Arrested After Suspected Attempted Burglary at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital

CROWBARS AND MASKS Four Arrested After Suspected Attempted Burglary at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital

UK News
Man Arrested After Two People Seriously Injured in Suspected Gillingham Stabbing

KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Two People Seriously Injured in Suspected Gillingham Stabbing

UK News
Repeat Canterbury Shoplifter Jailed Within 24 Hours of Arrest After Targeting Same Supermarket

SERIAL OFFENDER Repeat Canterbury Shoplifter Jailed Within 24 Hours of Arrest After Targeting Same Supermarket

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

TRIO JAILED Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

UK News
Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

TESCO PROBE Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

UK News
Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

COVER UP ATTEMPT Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

UK News
Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

MAJOR RESPONCE Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
Record 165 Migrants Cross Channel in Single Boat as UK Sees Biggest Small Boat Crossing Yet

SIZE OF THREE BOATS Record 165 Migrants Cross Channel in Single Boat as UK Sees Biggest Small Boat Crossing Yet

UK News
Record 165 Migrants Cross Channel in Single Boat as UK Sees Biggest Small Boat Crossing Yet

Record 165 Migrants Cross Channel in Single Boat as UK Sees Biggest Small Boat Crossing Yet

UK News
Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

HORROR SMASH Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

UK News
Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

DIRTY COP Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

UK News
Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Man Seriously Assaulted Following England World Cup Match

CCTV RELEASED Police Release CCTV Image After Man Seriously Assaulted Following England World Cup Match

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Man Seriously Assaulted Following England World Cup Match

Police Release CCTV Image After Man Seriously Assaulted Following England World Cup Match

UK News
Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

RESTRAINING ORDER Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

UK News
Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

UK News
Watch Live