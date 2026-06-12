Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

A mother from Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, has been found guilty by a jury of poisoning her eight-year-old son with blackcurrant juice mixed with her prescription medication in September last year. Louise Cameron, 41, attempted to take her own life during the incident and remains detained in a secure psychiatric hospital.

Jury Verdict Delivered

Cameron faced murder charges but was ruled unfit to stand trial due to severe mental health issues. The jury concluded she deliberately poisoned her son Rhys, intending for them to “die together.” She is due to be sentenced on 18 June.

Mental Health Struggles

Two psychiatrists diagnosed Cameron with a severe psychotic illness, likely schizophrenia, involving auditory and visual hallucinations and persecutory delusions. Her condition remained “floridly psychotic” despite treatment.

Tragic Family Circumstances

Rhys, born prematurely, had mobility challenges and learning difficulties. Cameron, a single mother known to social services, left a note admitting to poisoning him with the intention that they would both die. Rhys’s body was found in his mother’s bed two days after he was last seen.

Judges Remarks

Mrs Justice Williams KC offered condolences to the family, calling the case “distressing.” She confirmed Cameron is unfit to plead and that sentencing will consider all medical evidence, with the possibility of Cameron attending the hearing via videolink.