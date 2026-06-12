Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - Court News - UK News

BAD NOT MAD Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

A mother from Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, has been found guilty by a jury of poisoning her eight-year-old son with blackcurrant juice mixed with her prescription medication in September last year. Louise Cameron, 41, attempted to take her own life during the incident and remains detained in a secure psychiatric hospital.

Jury Verdict Delivered

Cameron faced murder charges but was ruled unfit to stand trial due to severe mental health issues. The jury concluded she deliberately poisoned her son Rhys, intending for them to “die together.” She is due to be sentenced on 18 June.

Mental Health Struggles

Two psychiatrists diagnosed Cameron with a severe psychotic illness, likely schizophrenia, involving auditory and visual hallucinations and persecutory delusions. Her condition remained “floridly psychotic” despite treatment.

Tragic Family Circumstances

Rhys, born prematurely, had mobility challenges and learning difficulties. Cameron, a single mother known to social services, left a note admitting to poisoning him with the intention that they would both die. Rhys’s body was found in his mother’s bed two days after he was last seen.

Judges Remarks

Mrs Justice Williams KC offered condolences to the family, calling the case “distressing.” She confirmed Cameron is unfit to plead and that sentencing will consider all medical evidence, with the possibility of Cameron attending the hearing via videolink.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire Despite Global Criticism

WEALTH SHOCK Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire Despite Global Criticism

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

FATAL COLLISION Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

UK News
Multi-Vehicle M11 Crash Near Stansted Causes Five-Mile Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS Multi-Vehicle M11 Crash Near Stansted Causes Five-Mile Delays

UK News
Kent Man Admits Using AI to Create Child Sex Images

AI CRIMES Kent Man Admits Using AI to Create Child Sex Images

Court News, UK News
Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

PLANE CRASH Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

UK News
Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

SCAM ALERT Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

UK News
Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

UK News
Jermaine Jenas Discusses Sexting Scandal Fallout on Good Morning Britain

SEXING SCANDAL Jermaine Jenas Discusses Sexting Scandal Fallout on Good Morning Britain

UK News
What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

UK News
The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

BAD APPLE Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

SOAP EXIT EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

BAD NOT MAD Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

POLICE APPEAL Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

DRINK DRIVING Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

UK News
Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

BELFAST SEX ATTACK Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

UK News
Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

UK News
Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

PHONE CALL Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

UK News
Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

DOZEN ARRESTED Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

UK News
Watch Live