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SERIAL OFFENDER Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

Kent Police have charged Lee Geldard, 51, with seven offences following a spate of burglaries targeting businesses in Herne Bay between 18 April and 30 May 2026. The offences include four counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary at sites along Sea Street, Beach Street, and Greenhill Road, as well as a theft from a Waitrose store in Canterbury.

Series Of Business Burglaries

The incidents saw cash and electronic devices stolen from local retailers and a takeaway food outlet, with losses valued at over £1,400. A pharmacy and a shop were also targeted during the month-long crime spree.

Police Arrest Suspect

Following investigations, officers arrested Geldard at Bullockstone Road on 9 June. He was charged the next day and appeared before Margate magistrates on 11 June.

Court Appearance And Custody

Lee Geldard, with no fixed address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 13 July to face the charges.

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