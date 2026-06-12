Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

Orchard Pre-School and Playgroup in Lustleigh, Devon, has permanently closed following an ongoing investigation into a former employee. The closure affects a setting that operated for more than 40 years and was confirmed after concerns related to safeguarding policies were raised with Ofsted in May.

Longstanding Preschool Shuts

The popular Orchard Pre-School, based at Lustleigh Village Hall, notified parents in a letter that the setting is “forbidden from operating for an indefinite period” due to the investigation, leaving families scrambling for alternatives.

Ofsted Concerns Raised

Education watchdog Ofsted confirmed the provider alerted them about issues concerning “safeguarding policies and procedures and suitable people” at the setting. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed further.

Not Staff Or Parent Alerted

The pre-school stated the incident did not stem from concerns raised by a member of staff or parent, adding that the exact details of the situation remain unclear to the community.

Support For Affected Families

Devon Early Years, part of Devon County Council, is working with Orchard Pre-School to help parents find alternative childcare options following the sudden closure. The pre-school described its decision to shut as “devastating”.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

SOAP EXIT EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

UK News
Chance Moments That Shape Sudden Incidents

Chance Moments That Shape Sudden Incidents

UK News
Measles Concerns Prompt Fresh Thinking on Travel Downtime

Measles Concerns Prompt Fresh Thinking on Travel Downtime

UK News
Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

TRAVEL CHAOS Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

UK News
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

SCHOOL ATTACK Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

UK News
Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

PROTEST ALERT Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

UK News
Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

CELEB CONFESSION Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

UK News
Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

PLANE CRASH Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

UK News
Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

UK News
Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

SCAM ALERT Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

UK News
Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

UK News
Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

UK News
Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

MURDER PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Breaking News, UK News
Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Breaking News, UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

BAD APPLE Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

SOAP EXIT EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

SENTANCE INCREASED Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

POLICE APPEAL Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Watch Live