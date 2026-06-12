Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

Orchard Pre-School and Playgroup in Lustleigh, Devon, has permanently closed following an ongoing investigation into a former employee. The closure affects a setting that operated for more than 40 years and was confirmed after concerns related to safeguarding policies were raised with Ofsted in May.

Longstanding Preschool Shuts

The popular Orchard Pre-School, based at Lustleigh Village Hall, notified parents in a letter that the setting is “forbidden from operating for an indefinite period” due to the investigation, leaving families scrambling for alternatives.

Ofsted Concerns Raised

Education watchdog Ofsted confirmed the provider alerted them about issues concerning “safeguarding policies and procedures and suitable people” at the setting. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed further.

Not Staff Or Parent Alerted

The pre-school stated the incident did not stem from concerns raised by a member of staff or parent, adding that the exact details of the situation remain unclear to the community.

Support For Affected Families

Devon Early Years, part of Devon County Council, is working with Orchard Pre-School to help parents find alternative childcare options following the sudden closure. The pre-school described its decision to shut as “devastating”.