Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE Teen Arrested for Double Stabbing at Essex St Osyth Holiday Park

Harlow Police Officer Hit by Car in High-Speed Chase – Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Dangerous Driving

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following a double stabbing at St Osyth Holiday Park in Essex shortly after midnight on Monday, May 4. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the site on Beach Road, where two individuals sustained stab wounds. One victim required hospital treatment, but police confirmed their injuries were not life-threatening.

Suspects In Custody

Alongside the teenager, a 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Today detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us who may be a witness.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Clacton CID quoting incident 20 of Monday, 4 May. Reports can be submitted via the police website or through the 24/7 online Live Chat service, or by calling 101.

Incident Location Details

The violence occurred at St Osyth Holiday Park, a popular Essex location. Emergency services responded swiftly to the disturbance reported just after midnight, ensuring prompt medical care and police intervention.

Ongoing Investigation

Essex Police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the stabbings and the assault on the emergency worker. Authorities emphasise the importance of community assistance to bring clarity and accountability to the events.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ten Arrested in Crewe Over Serious Abuse Claims Linked to Religious Group

POLICE RAID Ten Arrested in Crewe Over Serious Abuse Claims Linked to Religious Group

UK News
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

DRUG CHARGES Toby Ideh Charged With Drug Possession and Harassment in Grays

UK News
Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

TRAIN TRAGEDY Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

EXPLOSION TRAGEDY Two Dead in Bristol House Explosion After Domestic Incident

UK News
Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

BRIXTON SHOOTING UPDATE Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

POLICE UPDATE Two Dead After Suspicious Bristol Explosion on Sterncourt Road

UK News
Man and Teen Sentenced for Throwing Bin at Police Car in Telford

POLICE TARGETED Man and Teen Sentenced for Throwing Bin at Police Car in Telford

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed 7 Years for E-Scooter Theft Using Fake Cash

POLICE ALERT Birmingham Man Jailed 7 Years for E-Scooter Theft Using Fake Cash

UK News
Asylum Seeker With Ankle Tag Harasses Mother And Children In Bolton

STREET HARASSMENT Asylum Seeker With Ankle Tag Harasses Mother And Children In Bolton

UK News
‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

PRIVACY BUST ‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

UK News
Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

UK News
London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

PRICE SPIKE London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

UK News
London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

UK News
Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

UK News
Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

DEALER STING Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

UK News
Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

UK News
Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

PRISON SENTANCE Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

UK News
Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

UK News
Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

DOG ATTACK Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

UK News
Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

MURDER SENTANCE Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

UK News
Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

UK News
Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

GUILTY OF MURDER Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

UK News
Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

UK News
Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

PRISON ATTACK Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

UK News
Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

UK News
Watch Live