Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following a double stabbing at St Osyth Holiday Park in Essex shortly after midnight on Monday, May 4. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the site on Beach Road, where two individuals sustained stab wounds. One victim required hospital treatment, but police confirmed their injuries were not life-threatening.

Suspects In Custody

Alongside the teenager, a 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Today detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us who may be a witness.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Clacton CID quoting incident 20 of Monday, 4 May. Reports can be submitted via the police website or through the 24/7 online Live Chat service, or by calling 101.

Incident Location Details

The violence occurred at St Osyth Holiday Park, a popular Essex location. Emergency services responded swiftly to the disturbance reported just after midnight, ensuring prompt medical care and police intervention.

Ongoing Investigation

Essex Police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the stabbings and the assault on the emergency worker. Authorities emphasise the importance of community assistance to bring clarity and accountability to the events.