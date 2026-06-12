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INCITING HATRED Belgian-Jamaican Woman Faces Hate Crime Trial in Vilnius Over Ski Resort Outburst

Belgian-Jamaican Woman Faces Hate Crime Trial in Vilnius Over Ski Resort Outburst

Kamisha Latoya Menns, 46, a Belgian-Jamaican dual citizen, is on trial at Vilnius City District Court in Lithuania for inciting hatred and breaching public order. The charges follow an incident in February 2025 at the Liepkalnis ski centre, where she allegedly became aggressive over a ticket refund dispute.

Incident Sparks Aggression

Prosecutors state Menns shouted at ski centre staff, pushed a counter window, forced a door open, and physically shoved employees during the altercation. She also filmed the confrontation on her phone.

Racist And Sexist Abuse

The court heard Menns directed racist and sexist insults at a female employee, including calling her a “royal bitch” and mocking “white woman’s tears” while recording and sharing the material on Instagram.

Ongoing Court Proceedings

The trial is continuing in Vilnius City District Court with the next hearing scheduled for 2 July. The case highlights legal boundaries around hate speech and public disorder in Lithuania.

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