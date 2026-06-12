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FATAL COLLISION Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

Kent Police are urgently appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage, and CCTV following a fatal car crash on Headcorn Road in Staplehurst on the evening of Thursday 11 June 2026. At 8.25pm, a blue Seat Ibiza Xcellence travelling from Headcorn towards Staplehurst left the road at the Sweetlands Lane junction and hit a tree. Emergency services including Kent Fire and Rescue attended the scene. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. Two passengers, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals, with the man in a life-threatening condition.

Serious Scene Attended

Police officers and paramedics responded quickly to the collision, declaring the driver deceased on arrival. The involvement of Kent Fire and Rescue highlights the severity of the crash.

Injured Passengers Critical

The two passengers sustained serious injuries. The 19-year-old male remains in a life-threatening condition at a London hospital, while the 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital.

Urgent Witness Appeal

The Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit is seeking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the incident to come forward. Witnesses can call 01622 798538 quoting reference BN/DH/048/26 or email [email protected].

Dashcam and CCTV Requested

Kent Police and Essex Police have set up an online portal to upload any dashcam or CCTV footage related to the crash. Providing footage could assist the investigation.

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