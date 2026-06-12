Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

A delivery rider was seriously injured after being struck by a speeding car in a hit-and-run incident on Brighton Road, South Croydon, during Thursday rush hour. Emergency services, including police and London Ambulance Service, responded swiftly, closing the road for over an hour as they treated the cyclist and investigated the incident near Whitgift School.

High-speed Chase Ends In Collision

The collision occurred following a car chase down Brighton Road, where the driver avoided rush hour traffic by mounting the curb before hitting the delivery rider on Haling Park Road. Witnesses reported the rider’s bicycle was “destroyed” in the impact, with the driver fleeing the scene immediately after.

Urgent Medical Response

London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 6.03pm and dispatched an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer. The injured cyclist was treated on scene before being taken to a local hospital. LAS did not disclose the condition of the rider.

Vehicle Details And Police Appeal

The offending vehicle is described as a dark grey, modern SUV with tinted windows. Police have cordoned off the area and are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist in their ongoing investigation of the hit-and-run.