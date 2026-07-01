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VOLUNTEER TRIBUTE Portsmouth RNLI Volunteer Josh Owens Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

Portsmouth RNLI Volunteer Josh Owens Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

  Josh Owens, a dedicated volunteer boat crew member at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station, has been awarded an RNLI Certificate of Thanks for his long-standing commitment. Recognised for both his frontline rescue efforts and his fundraising, Josh’s contributions significantly support life-saving missions across the UK.

Dedicated Volunteer Role

Josh not only responds to emergency pagers, assisting in critical rescue operations at sea, but also actively promotes RNLI’s work through his popular TikTok platform. His efforts have raised vital awareness of maritime safety and volunteer life-saving missions.

Fundraising Success

Through his engaging social media content and fundraising activities, Josh has helped collect over £5,000 to support RNLI stations nationwide, extending Portsmouth’s reach and resources far beyond its shores.

Celebrating Commitment

The RNLI praised Josh’s passion and enthusiasm, highlighting how he embodies the “One Crew” spirit that unites volunteers. The award recognises his continued dedication to saving lives at sea and supporting the charity’s vital work. Portsmouth Lifeboat Station and the RNLI community invite everyone to congratulate Josh Owens on his well-earned recognition and ongoing service.

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