Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STORE REVIVAL Morrisons Revives Peacehaven Supermarket Plans with Library Saved

Morrisons Revives Peacehaven Supermarket Plans with Library Saved

Morrisons has reignited plans to build a new supermarket in Peacehaven, East Sussex, with fresh proposals submitted to Lewes District Council in 2023. The retail giant aims to demolish the existing Meridian Centre to make way for the new store, while ensuring Peacehaven Library and Community House remain open amid the redevelopment. The project promises upgraded public spaces, improved access, and future retail opportunities, marking a significant step in the town’s regeneration.

Retaining Vital Community Spaces

One of the biggest changes in the revamped plans is the confirmed retention of Peacehaven Library and Community House, both previously at risk. Morrisons plans external improvements that will allow these important community hubs to keep operating throughout the redevelopment.

New Supermarket Details

The proposed Morrisons will feature a 25,000 sq ft sales area, slightly smaller than earlier designs, including the signature Market Street with specialist butchers, bakers, and fishmongers. A customer café with outdoor seating and public toilets is also planned, enhancing the shopping experience.

Phased Development Plan

The application is a hybrid planning submission with two phases: the first involves demolition of the Meridian Centre, new supermarket build, public landscaping, parking, and better pedestrian and cycle routes. The second phase outlines up to 40,000 sq ft of retail and commercial space, potentially including drive-thru outlets and EV charging facilities.

Environment And Access Improvements

  • 273 parking spaces proposed, including 22 Blue Badge and 17 parent-and-child bays
  • Pedestrian routes enhanced with a main vehicle access retained from Meridian Way
  • Landscaping to preserve hedgerows and introduce wildlife habitats for birds and bats
  • Targeting a 10% biodiversity net gain through environmental improvements on and off site

Project Timeline

  1. September 2026: Planning committee decision expected
  2. Late 2026: Formal planning approval anticipated
  3. Early 2027: Construction work scheduled to start
  4. Spring 2027: Meridian Centre demolition planned
  5. Summer 2027: New Morrisons supermarket build begins

This redevelopment will deliver a new town square and landscaped public spaces, becoming a focal point in Peacehaven’s wider town centre regeneration.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

FIND HIM Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

UK News
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

SYSTEMIC FAILURE Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
Caroline Flack’s Brother Paul Found Dead Aged 55

TRAGIC NEWS Caroline Flack’s Brother Paul Found Dead Aged 55

UK News
Mother Dies in Merthyr Tydfil Hammer Attack Murder Suicide

DOMESTIC TRAGEDY Mother Dies in Merthyr Tydfil Hammer Attack Murder Suicide

UK News
Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

FRAUD ALERT Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

UK News
Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

FAMILY TRAGEDY Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

MISSING PROBE Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

UK News
Devon Night Bus Hits 30,000 Passengers Delivering Safe Trips Home

SAFE TRANSPORT Devon Night Bus Hits 30,000 Passengers Delivering Safe Trips Home

UK News
Kent Police Issue Over 250 Warnings to Crackdown on Antisocial Behaviour

POLICE CRACKDOWN Kent Police Issue Over 250 Warnings to Crackdown on Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

COURT VERDICT Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

UK News
Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

STABBING ARREST Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

UK News
Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

LICENCE CONTROVERSY Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

HEIST REALITY 4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

UK News
4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

UK News
Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

EBOLA ALERT Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

FIND HER Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

UK News
Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

UK News
Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

PRISON RELEASE Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

UK News
Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

UK News
Woman Assaulted on Chatham High Street Kent Police Appeal

Woman Assaulted on Chatham High Street Kent Police Appeal

UK News
Woman Assaulted on Chatham High Street Kent Police Appeal

Woman Assaulted on Chatham High Street Kent Police Appeal

UK News
Watch Live