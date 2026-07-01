Morrisons Revives Peacehaven Supermarket Plans with Library Saved

Morrisons has reignited plans to build a new supermarket in Peacehaven, East Sussex, with fresh proposals submitted to Lewes District Council in 2023. The retail giant aims to demolish the existing Meridian Centre to make way for the new store, while ensuring Peacehaven Library and Community House remain open amid the redevelopment. The project promises upgraded public spaces, improved access, and future retail opportunities, marking a significant step in the town’s regeneration.

Retaining Vital Community Spaces

One of the biggest changes in the revamped plans is the confirmed retention of Peacehaven Library and Community House, both previously at risk. Morrisons plans external improvements that will allow these important community hubs to keep operating throughout the redevelopment.

New Supermarket Details

The proposed Morrisons will feature a 25,000 sq ft sales area, slightly smaller than earlier designs, including the signature Market Street with specialist butchers, bakers, and fishmongers. A customer café with outdoor seating and public toilets is also planned, enhancing the shopping experience.

Phased Development Plan

The application is a hybrid planning submission with two phases: the first involves demolition of the Meridian Centre, new supermarket build, public landscaping, parking, and better pedestrian and cycle routes. The second phase outlines up to 40,000 sq ft of retail and commercial space, potentially including drive-thru outlets and EV charging facilities.

Environment And Access Improvements

273 parking spaces proposed, including 22 Blue Badge and 17 parent-and-child bays

Pedestrian routes enhanced with a main vehicle access retained from Meridian Way

Landscaping to preserve hedgerows and introduce wildlife habitats for birds and bats

Targeting a 10% biodiversity net gain through environmental improvements on and off site

Project Timeline

September 2026: Planning committee decision expected Late 2026: Formal planning approval anticipated Early 2027: Construction work scheduled to start Spring 2027: Meridian Centre demolition planned Summer 2027: New Morrisons supermarket build begins

This redevelopment will deliver a new town square and landscaped public spaces, becoming a focal point in Peacehaven’s wider town centre regeneration.