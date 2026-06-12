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DARTFORD ATTACK Violent Dartford Assault Driver Connor Appleton Jailed Five Years

Connor Appleton, 27, was jailed for five years and one month after attacking victims with a metal bar and his car in Dartford on 25 November 2023. The violent incident unfolded around 3.30am on Spital Street, forcing police intervention and hospital treatment for those injured.

Violent Attack On Women

Appleton, while driving, began a dispute with a group of women walking nearby. The confrontation quickly escalated when he exited his vehicle, wielding a metal bar, striking a woman on the head and causing her to collapse.

Public Try To Intervene

As bystanders attempted to stop the violence, Appleton swung the metal bar towards them, escalating tensions and spreading danger beyond the initial victims.

Aggressive Driving Escalation

After the assault, Appleton returned to his car and deliberately drove aggressively, hitting a man on foot. Both victims required hospital treatment for their injuries sustained during the attack.

Swift Police Response

Following the assault, officers arrested-after-man-is-found-with-a-head-injury-in-rochester/" title="Sittingbourne Man Arrested After Serious Head Injury Assault on Rochester High Street">arrested Appleton at his home in Wall Close, Rochester, by 5.30am the same day. He was charged with several offences including dangerous driving, affray, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Justice Delivered At Woolwich

Appleton pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 4 June 2026. Detective Sergeant Emily Matthews criticised his violence and delay tactics, expressing hope the jail term offers victims closure after a protracted legal battle.

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