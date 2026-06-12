Taylor Charlton Barnstaple Murder Arrest After New Leads

Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder following new information in the disappearance of 15-year-old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple. The arrest was made at a North Devon address on 12 June 2026, over a month since Taylor was last seen on the night of 8 May near Tarka Leisure Centre.

Major Investigation Underway

Detective Inspector Charlotte Heath confirmed that extensive enquiries at multiple locations are continuing. Despite five weeks of searching, Taylor’s whereabouts remain unknown. New information suggests possible harm caused by a third party, leading to the recent arrest and ongoing police interviews.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers urge anyone near the Seven Brethren car park or the footpath by the River Taw around 10.41pm on 8 May, when Taylor was last seen on CCTV, to come forward. Details or footage not yet shared with police could prove vital to the investigation.

Family Support And Community Impact

Specialist officers are providing support to Taylor’s family, who have been updated about developments. Sector Inspector Andy Wills stressed the police’s commitment to thorough investigation and asked the public to avoid speculation, allowing detectives to work effectively.

Ongoing Lines Of Enquiry

Investigators are keeping an open mind with multiple lines of enquiry being explored to determine what happened to Taylor. Police continue to assess all intelligence and emphasise their dedication to uncovering the truth for Taylor’s family and community.