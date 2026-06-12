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DRINK DRIVING Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

Francis Siyachitema, 50, of Taunton, was sentenced after driving the wrong way on the A38 dual carriageway near Walford Cross while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit. The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 4 May and was spotted by a patrolling police officer who forced Siyachitema’s Toyota Yaris to a controlled stop, preventing serious danger to other road users.

Police Intervention Saves the Day

Officers quickly brought the vehicle under control and established safety measures at the scene to avoid further risk. Other motorists had to take evasive action as Siyachitema drove against traffic on the busy A38.

Strong Evidence Of Drink Driving

On approach, police noticed Siyachitema was unsteady, confused, and slurring his words, strongly smelling of alcohol. A roadside breath test confirmed his blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit.

Harsh Court Penalties

Siyachitema pleaded guilty at Taunton Magistrates Court on Monday 8 June to driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit. He received a 32-month driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid work, £85 in costs, and a £114 victim surcharge.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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