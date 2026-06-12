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YOUTH SAFETY Thousands of Wiltshire Youngsters Join Junior Good Citizen Safety Programme

Thousands of Wiltshire Youngsters Join Junior Good Citizen Safety Programme

The Junior Good Citizen (JGC) initiative has once again equipped nearly 3,800 young people across Swindon and Wiltshire with vital safety knowledge as they prepare for secondary school. Running throughout June 2026, the programme was delivered by Wiltshire Police’s Youth and Early Intervention Team, with local partners and neighbourhood policing teams, at venues in Swindon and Potterne.

Wide-ranging Safety Topics

In Swindon, 2,259 children from 47 schools attended interactive sessions covering internet safety, hate crime awareness, healthy relationships, weapons awareness, exploitation, vaping, mental health, and rail safety. Wiltshire sessions for 1,615 children from 59 schools included drugs and alcohol awareness, dog and road safety, anti-bullying, weapons awareness, the Prison Me No Way experience, and personal safety advice.

Building Confidence For Year 7

The programme is designed to help children gain independence and understand real-world risks as they move into Year 7. Steven Jolly, Chief Inspector for Wiltshire Police’s Neighbourhood Harm and Reduction Unit, said the sessions empower young people to make safer choices and know where to find support.

Strong Police And Community Partnership

Wiltshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams played a key role in delivering the initiative, fostering trust between officers and young people, and tailoring sessions to local issues. Positive feedback from schools, parents, and pupils highlights the continuing success of the programme.

Lasting Impact Across Decades

Approaching its 40th year, Junior Good Citizen remains a vital project. A local teacher praised it as a powerful example of community collaboration that builds confidence, kindness, and responsibility among young people in Wiltshire.

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