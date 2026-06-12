Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

Dylan Phelan, 21, from Churwell, Morley, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to encouraging the suicide of a 21-year-old man in Louisiana, USA. Phelan was also convicted on multiple charges related to extreme pornography and the possession of an indecent image of a child, and has been handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Shocking Video Call Evidence

Phelan came forward to the police at Leeds District HQ on 27 March 2025, admitting his role in the death of Travis Dyer, who died on 30 October 2024. During police interviews, he described participating in an online video call where he encouraged Dyer, known by the alias ‘Tyler’, to take his own life. Authorities recovered a recording of this call, capturing Phelan’s encouragement and laughter as Dyer ended his life.

Cross-border Police Collaboration

Following Phelan’s arrest, investigators coordinated with US Homeland Security to piece together the circumstances surrounding Dyer’s death. Leeds CID’s Digital Forensics Unit uncovered significant digital evidence, including the video call and other communications proving Phelan’s involvement.

Additional Charges Uncovered

Police seized Phelan’s phone and computer, discovering illegal extreme pornographic material and an indecent image of a child. These findings led to further charges alongside those relating to the encouragement of suicide.

Police Urge Online Safety Awareness

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway said: “This case shows the real dangers individuals can pose internationally via online communities. If anyone feels unsafe or is being encouraged to harm themselves or others, they must report it.” “At the heart of this investigation is a young man who tragically lost his life. Anyone struggling with mental health is urged to seek professional help.”

For support and urgent mental health help, visit the NHS mental health services page.