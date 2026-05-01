Snakepass Wildfire Brings Multi-Force Fire Response and Road Closure

Firefighters from Derbyshire, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire are battling a major wildfire at Snakepass Summit on Friday 1 May. The blaze, covering an area of roughly 1,200 by 600 metres, prompted emergency services to close the Snake Pass between Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir, impacting local travel and causing smoke across surrounding areas.

Massive Fire Response

Nine fire engines are actively fighting the blaze, supported by specialist vehicles including two wildfire units, a rural unimog, welfare and command units, fuel bowser, water carriers, and aerial assistance from a helicopter. The efforts are further bolstered by the Peak District Fire Operations Group, along with local gamekeepers, landowners, and Derby Mountain Rescue.

Smoke Alert In Glossop

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows and doors closed due to thick smoke visible and smelling in Glossop and nearby areas.

Snake Pass Closure

The key route connecting Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir remains closed while emergency crews tackle the fire. Motorists and visitors have been urged to avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

Interforce Cooperation

The combined efforts of four fire services and support groups highlight the scale of the operation, demonstrating a coordinated response to one of the region’s most significant wildfires in recent times.