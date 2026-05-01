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PRISON SCANDAL Former Wiltshire Prison Tutor Jailed for Sexual Relationship with Inmate

Former Wiltshire Prison Tutor Jailed for Sexual Relationship with Inmate

Amesbury woman Kelly Duffey, 36, has been sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after admitting to a sexual relationship with a serving prisoner while working as a tutor at HMP Erlestoke, Wiltshire. The case, uncovered by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) counter-corruption officers, highlights serious breaches of trust in the prison education system.

Trust Betrayed In Prison

Between July and September 2024, Duffey abused her position as a prison tutor by engaging in an intimate relationship with 38-year-old inmate Ashley Goodridge, formerly of London. Such conduct undermines the integrity of rehabilitation efforts and compromises the safety of the prison environment.

Evidence Found In Cell

During the investigation, officers discovered a mobile phone in Goodridge’s cell used to communicate with Duffey. Goodridge admitted to possessing the illicit device, resulting in an extended prison sentence by 12 months.

Harsh Sentences Passed

Duffey was convicted of two counts of misconduct in public office and received a 12-month prison sentence. Goodridge’s sentence extension reflects the seriousness of breaching prison rules and maintaining professional boundaries.

Police and CPS Statements

PC Mark Paterson, SWROCU Counter Corruption Investigator: “The conduct displayed by Kelly Duffey will not be tolerated within a prison estate. She was in a position of trust as an education tutor, a key role in prisoner rehabilitation. She misconducted herself and neglected her duty over an extended period, which compromised the safety of other staff and inmates. The Counter Corruption Unit will continue to work alongside HMPPS and the CPS to bring to justice anyone working within prisons committing criminal acts.”

Andrew Eddy, Crown Prosecution Service: “Those working in prisons are trusted to uphold strict professional boundaries between themselves and inmates. Duffey’s actions amounted to a serious breach of that trust and fell well below the standards expected of prison staff.”

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