Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Roof Fire at Billericay Fire Station

Fire crews from Billericay and Basildon swiftly extinguished a fire on the roof of Billericay Fire Station this afternoon. No internal damage was reported, and a full investigation is underway to identify the cause of the blaze.

Rapid Fire Control

Jason Gould, Station Manager, confirmed the fire was quickly and safely brought under control thanks to the immediate response of local firefighters. The teams acted decisively to contain the fire and prevent its spread.

Teamwork Praised

Gould praised the calm and professional approach of the crews involved, highlighting their training and teamwork as key to managing the incident efficiently.

Ongoing Investigation

Although the fire was confined to the roof with no internal damage, a thorough fire investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.