Three Plead Not Guilty to Murder of Leeds Schoolgirl Chloe Watson

Three defendants appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with the murder of 16-year-old Chloe Watson, who was stabbed to death after a party in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on March 28. Despite emergency efforts, Chloe was pronounced dead in hospital. Police continue to appeal for information as the case advances toward trial.

Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Kayla Smith, 18, Archie Rycroft, 19, and a 17-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to murder at Leeds Crown Court. The hearing was disrupted by outbursts that led Judge Guy Kearl KC to clear the public gallery momentarily, allowing only one family member per defendant and the victim to stay.

Trial Set For November

Judge Kearl confirmed the trial is scheduled for November 10 with an estimated three-week duration. Until then, all three defendants will remain in custody as proceedings continue.

Coroner Confirms Violent Death

Area coroner Oliver Longstaff ruled at the inquest that Chloe died from a stab wound to the chest, describing her passing as a “violent death.” The inquest was suspended pending the criminal trial outcome.

Family Tributes Pour In

Chloe’s mother paid an emotional tribute, describing her as a “beautiful princess” and the centre of her family’s world. Her father’s family echoed these sentiments, highlighting her joyful and cheeky personality and the profound void her loss has left.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Leeds police are urging anyone with information to come forward to support their ongoing investigation into Chloe Watson’s murder.