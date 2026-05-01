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UNDER ATTACK Manchester Airport Assault Trial: Brothers Deny Attacking Armed Officer

Manchester Airport Assault Trial: Brothers Deny Attacking Armed Officer

At Manchester Airport in July 2024, 21-year-old Mohammed Fahir Amaaz admitted his violence against police officers and a passenger was unjustified but denied knowing two of the officers he assaulted were female. Both Amaaz and his brother Muhammad Amaad, 26, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, face trial for allegedly causing actual bodily harm to armed officer PC Zachary Marsden while resisting arrest.

Violent Arrest At Pay Station

The incident began when police were called after Amaaz headbutted a passenger at a pay station. As officers moved to arrest him, Amaaz punched female officers, PCs Lydia Ward and Ellie Cook, inflicting a broken nose on PC Ward. His brother is alleged to have punched PC Marsden after grabbing Amaaz by the arm.

Taser And Footage Evidence

During the struggle, PC Marsden deployed his Taser against the brothers. Bodycam footage played showed PC Marsden kicking Amaaz in the face after he had been Tasered and was on the floor. Both brothers claim they acted in self-defence throughout the confrontation.

Defendants Testimony And Denials

Under cross-examination, Amaaz insisted he had ‘nothing but love and respect for women’ and denied knowing the gender of the officers he punched, saying the events happened in seconds. He maintained PC Marsden had been attempting to ‘murder’ him and his brother, a claim prosecutor Paul Greaney KC challenged as ‘unlikely.’ Amaaz responded: ‘From my position, that’s what it felt like.’

Previous Convictions And Current Charges

Amaaz was previously convicted of assaulting the passenger and female officers involved. The ongoing trial centres on allegations that both brothers caused actual bodily harm to PC Marsden during the July incident. They continue to deny these charges.

Trial Progresses

The court heard closing statements as the trial continued, with both defendants denying all allegations of unlawful violence against officers. Their barrister emphasised that the brothers felt under attack and were fighting for their lives during the incident.

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Topics :AviationCourtsCrime

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