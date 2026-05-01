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BUS STOP SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault Near Wolverhampton Bus Stop

Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault Near Wolverhampton Bus Stop

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted near a bus stop in Wolverhampton on the evening of Monday, 23 February. The attack happened around 10.30pm on Bilston Street after the victim got off the 529 bus arriving from Walsall. Specialist officers are supporting the victim as the investigation continues to identify the suspect.

Urgent Investigation Launched

Police immediately launched an inquiry following the report, analysing local CCTV footage to find the man responsible. An image of a man of interest has now been released to assist the investigation.

Support For The Victim

The teenage girl is being supported by specialist police units to ensure her welfare throughout this distressing ordeal. Authorities have emphasised their commitment to a careful and sensitive investigation.

Public Help Needed

West Midlands Police are urging anyone with information about the man pictured or the incident to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 20/158602/26. Officers stress that even small details could prove vital to the case.

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