Clive Ismail, 48, owner of Vapers Place in Corby, has been charged with two counts of rape and additional serious offences involving a woman. The charges also include intentional strangulation, unlawfully administering magic mushrooms, and coercive and controlling behaviour. He appeared earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where no pleas were entered. The case has now been transferred to Northampton Crown Court for an administrative hearing scheduled in May. Ismail has been granted bail pending the next court date.

Serious Sexual Offences

The charges against Ismail reflect grave allegations involving sexual violence and coercion. Authorities are treating the matter with urgency and sensitivity.

Drugs And Control Allegations

Alongside the rape charges, Ismail faces accusations of unlawfully giving magic mushrooms to the victim and engaging in coercive control, highlighting a troubling pattern of behaviour.

Legal Proceedings Underway

No pleas were entered at the initial magistrates’ hearing, with the case now set for a Crown Court hearing. The outcome will be determined after further legal procedures.

Community Impact

As a local business owner in Thrapston, Ismail’s case has attracted attention due to the serious nature of the offences and the community’s response to the allegations.