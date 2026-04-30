Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

Arez Omer, 40, of Ivanhoe Street, Dudley, was jailed for 33 months after sexually assaulting a woman walking home near Hill Street on the night of 8 August last year. CCTV footage captured Omer following the woman before the attack. West Midlands Police confirmed he was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 February after pleading guilty to sexual assault and exposure.

Incident Caught On CCTV

The attack happened as the woman, in her 50s, walked along Brierley Hill High Street at around 11:30pm on Friday, 8 August. CCTV shows Omer following her into an alleyway near Hill Street, where he assaulted her before calmly walking away.

Victim Fights Back

The woman managed to strike Omer during the attack and escape, promptly contacting the police. Her quick thinking led to his arrest shortly after the incident.

Court Proceedings

Omer was remanded in custody following his charges of sexual assault and exposure. He made his first court appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates ‘ Court and later admitted the offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court, resulting in his 33-month prison sentence.

Police Response

West Midlands Police continue to urge anyone with further information about similar incidents to come forward as part of their ongoing efforts to protect the community.