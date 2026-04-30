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VIOLENT ATTACK Leon Thomas jailed for assault and criminal damage in Blaenau Ffestiniog

Leon Thomas jailed for assault and criminal damage in Blaenau Ffestiniog

Leon Thomas, 34, from Llan Ffestiniog, was jailed after assaulting his ex-partner and causing criminal damage in Blaenau Ffestiniog. The incident occurred in the early hours of 27 April, leading to his appearance at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 28 April. Police were called after Thomas became violent when asked to leave the victim’s home.

Violent Assault

Thomas repeatedly punched his ex-partner in the face, resulting in physical injuries. The victim was able to remove him from the property during the attack.

Property Damage

After being forced out, Thomas returned and kicked both the front and back doors, causing further damage to the home.

Police Intervention

Officers arrived at the scene and located Thomas nearby. He was arrested and later admitted to the offences during court proceedings.

Sentencing And Protection

Thomas received a 35-week jail sentence and was subject to a three-year Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO) to safeguard the victim.

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