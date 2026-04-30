Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Dozens were evacuated on April 30 after a fire engulfed a home next to a synagogue on Kyverdale Road, Hackney, east London. The London Fire Brigade, supported by the Metropolitan Police, responded swiftly to the blaze, which broke out at 4:15pm in a residential area containing a mosque and a Jewish primary school. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Large Fire Response

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackled the fire at the semi-detached home on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill. Thick smoke was seen pouring from the roof as crews worked to control the blaze and protect neighbouring buildings, including the synagogue and surrounding homes.

Precautionary Evacuations

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that, as a precaution, several houses on the street and the nearby synagogue were evacuated to ensure public safety. Officers remain on site, providing reassurance and liaising with the community.

Cause Under Investigation

Detectives are keeping an open mind regarding how the fire started. Both police and fire officials continue to investigate the incident while maintaining close cooperation to manage the situation and address community concerns.

Community Reassurance

A police spokesperson acknowledged the heightened concern due to the fire’s proximity to the synagogue, stressing that officers are available to speak with residents and the wider community in the area.