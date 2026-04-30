Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

A teacher, Jamie Varley, 37, is on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of sexually abusing and murdering his adopted son Preston Davey in Blackpool. The court heard Varley confided in a work colleague about “harmful thoughts” towards the baby before his death in July 2023. Varley’s partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, also faces charges of allowing Preston’s death and assault, both men denying all allegations.

Troubled Confession To Colleague

Janet Gee, a colleague at the high school where Varley worked, told the jury he expressed distress about caring for Preston and admitted to thoughts of drowning or suffocating the baby. Gee said Varley reassured her he would not act on these thoughts and that welfare support had been arranged for him at work.

Inconsistent Injury Explanations

Varley initially told Gee the infant’s fractured left elbow occurred when he accidentally dropped him. After Preston’s death, Varley gave a conflicting account, claiming the injury happened in the cot. The jury heard there was no consistent explanation for the injury sustained before the baby’s death.

Post-mortem Reveals Abuse

A Home Office post-mortem found Preston had 40 injuries, including bruises and grazes to his head, limbs, and torso, as well as injuries to his mouth, throat, and bottom. The cause of death was given as acute upper airway obstruction, likely from smothering or objects in the mouth. No evidence supported Varley’s claim of accidental drowning.

User Account Of Fatal Day

Varley told Gee he left Preston unattended in the bath while fetching a towel, after which the baby was found face down in water. However, medics at Blackpool Victoria Infirmary observed Preston was dry with dry hair and had not swallowed water, contradicting the drowning scenario.

Trial Proceedings Underway

Varley, who worked as a design and technology teacher and safeguarding lead, took a year off to care for Preston after adoption in April 2023. The trial continues as prosecutors present evidence of ongoing child abuse, sexual assault, and death charges against Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley.