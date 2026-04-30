Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

Emergency services responded to Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on Tuesday, April 29, at around 12.30pm after reports of a disturbance inside a property. Sussex Police confirmed a man climbed onto the roof, prompting a major police operation with specialist teams involved. The situation led to road closures at London Road and Dukes Street junctions, with a cordon to keep the public and officers safe. The incident remained ongoing well past midnight.

Police Manage Risk

Sussex Police quickly secured the area as the man remained on the roof. Specialist officers are working carefully to resolve the stand-off safely, blocking key thoroughfares to protect all involved and prevent public access.

Road Closed Overnight

Sedlescombe Road North remained shut into the early hours as police continued their efforts. Commuters and locals have been advised to avoid the area while emergency teams work towards a resolution.

Community Reassured

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor said, “I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community. As the incident remains ongoing, I encourage the public to avoid the area during this time. I’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while the incident is dealt with.”

Ongoing Updates Expected

Sussex Police have urged people to steer clear of the zone for safety reasons. Further information will be provided as the situation develops and specialists work to resolve the incident.