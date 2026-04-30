Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, aged 25, has officially appealed a four-year doping ban after being suspended following a positive test for meldonium, a banned stamina-enhancing drug. The Ukrainian footballer has been out of action since November 2024 after a routine urine test triggered a provisional suspension by the Football Association (FA) in December 2024. He lodged his appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 25 February 2026, with the hearing date yet to be set.

Provisional Suspension Details

Mudryk received a provisional suspension in December 2024 after an adverse finding during routine anti-doping testing. Formal charges were made by the FA in June 2025, culminating in the imposition of the maximum four-year ban.

Substance at the Centre Of Ban

While the FA has not publicly disclosed specifics of the violation, reports confirm the banned substance was meldonium, known for its cardiovascular effects and stamina enhancement. This detail has heightened the doping case’s profile in UK sports news.

Appeal Progress And Player Response

CAS has acknowledged receipt of the appeal and confirmed that both sides are exchanging written submissions ahead of the hearing. Mudryk has expressed “complete shock” over the ban and denies knowingly taking any prohibited substances.

Potential Ban Duration And Club

If the appeal is rejected, the ban will remain effective until approximately December 2028. However, sources close to Mudryk remain hopeful for a reduced sentence. Chelsea FC has so far chosen not to comment publicly while legal proceedings are ongoing.