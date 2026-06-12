Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

A 28-year-old man from Barnsley has been sentenced to 32 years in prison today (Thursday 11 June) after seven girls gave powerful testimony about their abuse. Bawan Hawre was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court following a four-week trial for a series of child sexual exploitation offences committed across Barnsley and Doncaster. The jury returned their verdict on Tuesday, 9 June after just one day of deliberations.

Multi-agency Investigation

The investigation was led by Barnsley’s multi-agency team BSAFE, alongside South Yorkshire Police’s Barnsley Child Sexual Exploitation Team and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council. It began in August 2024 after a victim bravely disclosed the abuse, triggering extensive enquiries that uncovered six additional victims.

Methods Of Grooming Revealed

Hawre and co-defendant Sharam Muhamadi used fake names ‘Karo’ and ‘Jack’ to contact girls via social media, offering e-cigarettes and vapes. They then met the victims in person, transporting them from Barnsley to Doncaster. The girls were given alcohol and drugs before Hawre committed multiple rapes.

Harrowing Victim Statements

During sentencing, personal statements from victims detailed the severe and lasting impact the abuse has had on their lives. The court heard of the trauma and challenges the girls now face following the exploitation.

Detailed Charges And Manhunt

Six counts of arranging or facilitating travel for exploitation

Two counts of rape of a girl under 13

Four counts of rape of girls aged 13 to 15

Two counts of adult meeting a girl under 16 following grooming

Two counts of false imprisonment

Three counts of possession of indecent images

While Hawre was sentenced, co-defendant 21-year-old Sharam Muhamadi remains at large, with police continuing an active manhunt for his arrest.