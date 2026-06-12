Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga, 23, has been found guilty of murdering 26-year-old Ayowale Aladejana in New Cross. The verdict was delivered on Thursday, 11 June, by a jury at Southwark Crown Court after a detailed investigation involving CCTV footage and phone data. Police revealed the killing was linked to a financial dispute between former business partners.

Dispute Turns Deadly

The tension over money between Wazabanga and Aladejana escalated violently. Evidence showed Wazabanga armed himself with a knife before launching the fatal attack.

Clear Evidence Presented

Police collected extensive CCTV recordings and analysed mobile phone records, building a strong case that demonstrated premeditation by Wazabanga.

Sentencing Scheduled

Wazabanga will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 13 July.