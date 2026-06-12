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DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga, 23, has been found guilty of murdering 26-year-old Ayowale Aladejana in New Cross. The verdict was delivered on Thursday, 11 June, by a jury at Southwark Crown Court after a detailed investigation involving CCTV footage and phone data. Police revealed the killing was linked to a financial dispute between former business partners.

Dispute Turns Deadly

The tension over money between Wazabanga and Aladejana escalated violently. Evidence showed Wazabanga armed himself with a knife before launching the fatal attack.

Clear Evidence Presented

Police collected extensive CCTV recordings and analysed mobile phone records, building a strong case that demonstrated premeditation by Wazabanga.

Sentencing Scheduled

Wazabanga will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 13 July.

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Topics :Crime

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