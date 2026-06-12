Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a jewellery robbery in Hunslet, Leeds. The incident took place around 4.45pm on Wednesday 10 June in the park area on Burton Row. A woman sitting on a bench was approached by a man who forcibly removed jewellery from her neck and fled the scene.

Investigation Underway

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man captured on CCTV to come forward. Identifying this individual is crucial to progressing the police inquiry into the robbery.

Witnesses Sought

Police stress that individuals with any information about the incident or the suspect should contact Leeds District Crime Team immediately.

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