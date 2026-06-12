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STABBING CHAOS Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

In Vienna on 30 May, a violent argument between four Indian nationals ended in a stabbing, with a 26-year-old suspect attacking two men, aged 28 and 31. Both victims remain in critical condition, while the suspect remains at large following the incident.

Violent Dispute Erupts

The confrontation between the four individuals quickly escalated, culminating in a brutal stabbing. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden outbreak of violence during the altercation.

Serious Injuries Reported

The 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back, and the 31-year-old sustained severe wounds to his abdomen. Both were rushed to the hospital where their conditions are described as critical.

Suspect Still Fugitive

Police continue their search for the 26-year-old suspect who fled the scene. Authorities have made no arrests yet and are appealing for information from the public.

Police Appeal For Help

Vienna police have urged anyone with knowledge of the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation.

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Topics :Crime

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