Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

Jon Healey, 45, was caught and jailed for almost four years after breaking into a Lewes home and stealing valuable jewellery while the owner was away. Sussex Police arrested Healey on 9 May at an address where he was found hiding inside a wardrobe, ending his brief attempt to avoid capture.

Burglary Leads To Arrest

Healey was linked to the burglary through a Sussex Police investigation after the break-in. The police burglary team worked diligently to collect evidence and identify the offender responsible for the theft.

Sentence Delivered At Lewes Crown

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court, Healey pleaded guilty to burglary. On 8 June, he was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment. The case highlights the court’s firm stance against residential burglary.

Impact On Victims Highlighted

Police emphasised that burglary remains one of the most distressing crimes for homeowners, often leaving victims feeling unsafe at home long after valuables are replaced. The force remains committed to prioritising investigations into such offences.

Repeat Offender Removed

The sentence marks a significant period away from the community for Healey, who has no fixed address and has been identified as a repeat offender. Sussex Police praised the outcome for enhancing local safety and justice.