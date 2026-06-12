Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

A man from Luton has had his prison sentence increased to 11 years after grooming and sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Kirklees via social media. Masoud Abdi, 32, was originally jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court in September 2025, following offences committed in February and March that year. Abdi targeted the vulnerable teenager, falsely claiming to be around 20 years old. He used alcohol and gifts to groom her before sexually assaulting her, recording some acts on his phone. He was convicted of multiple offences, including engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, attempting to incite such activity, causing penetrative sexual offences, and making indecent images.

Sentence Significantly Increased

The Crown Prosecution Service challenged Abdi’s original sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The Court of Appeal replaced the six-year term with an 11-year extended sentence, consisting of eight years in prison plus a three-year extended licence period.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley from Kirklees Child Protection Unit highlighted the victim’s bravery in coming forward, which was key to securing Abdi’s arrest and conviction. She commented, “The victim has suffered severe psychological trauma due to his actions. We hope this increased sentence offers some comfort to her and her family.”

Online Grooming Dangers Highlighted

DI Bradley warned parents to monitor their children’s online activity closely, urging them to ask who their children are talking to and what about. The case underscored the risks posed by predators exploiting social media, as well as the police’s capabilities to track and catch offenders.

Lifetime Restraining Order Issued

Alongside the prison term, Abdi was given a lifetime restraining order banning any contact with the victim. His arrest followed detailed investigations by specialist detectives at the Kirklees Child Protection Unit.