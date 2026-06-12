Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SENTANCE INCREASED Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

A man from Luton has had his prison sentence increased to 11 years after grooming and sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Kirklees via social media. Masoud Abdi, 32, was originally jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court in September 2025, following offences committed in February and March that year. Abdi targeted the vulnerable teenager, falsely claiming to be around 20 years old. He used alcohol and gifts to groom her before sexually assaulting her, recording some acts on his phone. He was convicted of multiple offences, including engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, attempting to incite such activity, causing penetrative sexual offences, and making indecent images.

Sentence Significantly Increased

The Crown Prosecution Service challenged Abdi’s original sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The Court of Appeal replaced the six-year term with an 11-year extended sentence, consisting of eight years in prison plus a three-year extended licence period.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley from Kirklees Child Protection Unit highlighted the victim’s bravery in coming forward, which was key to securing Abdi’s arrest and conviction. She commented, “The victim has suffered severe psychological trauma due to his actions. We hope this increased sentence offers some comfort to her and her family.”

Online Grooming Dangers Highlighted

DI Bradley warned parents to monitor their children’s online activity closely, urging them to ask who their children are talking to and what about. The case underscored the risks posed by predators exploiting social media, as well as the police’s capabilities to track and catch offenders.

Lifetime Restraining Order Issued

Alongside the prison term, Abdi was given a lifetime restraining order banning any contact with the victim. His arrest followed detailed investigations by specialist detectives at the Kirklees Child Protection Unit.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

FREE RIO Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

UK News
5 Things Every Driver Should Know About Aftermarket Wheels    

5 Things Every Driver Should Know About Aftermarket Wheels    

UK News
Police Appeal After Leeds and Kirklees Warehouse Burglaries

CCTV RELEASED Police Appeal After Leeds and Kirklees Warehouse Burglaries

UK News
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

FAMILY REVEALED Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

UK News
New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82k

ECO LUXURY New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82k

UK News
Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

SUMMER FUN Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

SERIOUS SEX ATTACK Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

PROTESTORS JAILED Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

UK News

WAEHOUSE BLAZE Major Warehouse Blaze Erupts in Brent Business Park Prompting Fire Response

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

POLICE CONCERNS Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

SCHOOL ATTACK Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

UK News
Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

UK News
Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

PROTEST ALERT Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

UK News
Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

UK News
What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

UK News
The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

UK News
The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

UK News
EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

SOAP EXIT EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

UK News
EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

MURDER PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Breaking News, UK News
Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Breaking News, UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

BAD APPLE Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

SERIAL OFFENDER Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

UK News
Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

UK News
Watch Live