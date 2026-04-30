Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

Kent Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Joanna Lewis, 59, who went missing in Tonbridge on Wednesday, 29 April 2026. Joanna was last seen at 9am in the Colts Hill area before travelling towards Tudeley Woods. Authorities are concerned for her welfare amid the ongoing search.

Details Of Disappearance

Joanna Lewis, described as 5ft 4in tall and slim, has shoulder-length brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a brown coat, green or black leggings, and green welly boots. She was spotted near Colts Hill before heading to the woodland area.

Police Concern Growing

Officers have expressed growing concern for Joanna’s safety given the time elapsed since her disappearance and the rural location. Kent Police stress the importance of any information that can assist their search efforts.

Public Asked To Help

Anyone who has seen Joanna or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting incident number 29-1565. Public assistance is vital to bring Joanna home safely.