Police are probing a possible link between a drive-by shooting that left four people injured in Brixton and a stabbing nearby that critically wounded a 33-year-old man. The shooting occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday on Coldharbour Lane, south London, when a car fired multiple shots at a group outside Southwyck House.

Critical Injuries Reported

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and remains in critical condition. Three others aged 21, 47, and 70 were also injured but their injuries are not life-threatening. About an hour later, police were called to Acre Lane, around 700 meters away, following reports of a stabbing. The victim, a 33-year-old man, sustained multiple wounds and is in a life-threatening state.

London Attack

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, leading the inquiry, described the shooting as “an act of indiscriminate violence” and confirmed that detectives are working swiftly to identify suspects. No arrests have been made in connection with either incident so far.

Scene Searches Underway

Forensic teams spent Sunday examining Coldharbour Lane, where the shooting happened, collecting ballistic and trace evidence. The area had hosted a barbecue just hours earlier, and investigators removed bottles, bags, and other debris as part of their search.

Local Reactions And Appeal

A cousin of the critically injured 25-year-old said the family is devastated and insisted he had no gang ties. Local shop worker Moh John, 45, recalled panicked people rushing into his store after the shots. Another resident, Robert, 40, said the area is usually safe despite occasional stabbing incidents, adding that the shooting was unprecedented for the neighbourhood.

Call For Witness Information

Police urge anyone with information or footage to come forward, quoting CAD 557/2 May for the Coldharbour Lane shooting or CAD 907/2 May for the Acre Lane stabbing. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crimestoppers.