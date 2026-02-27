Major powers including the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, and China are sounding the alarm. They’re urging their citizens to immediately leave Iran amid escalating tensions.

Why the Rush?

The swift, coordinated evacuation warnings from a diverse group of nations highlight serious concerns over safety for foreign nationals in Iran. Authorities fear potential unrest or a rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground.

Who’s Included?

United States

United Kingdom

Poland

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Germany

China

Several others

If you’re in Iran and hail from any of these countries, now is the time to act fast and get out.

