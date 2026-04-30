Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

Rachel Kerr, a 31-year-old British travel influencer from Dunblane, Scotland, has been missing in Agadir, Morocco, for five days after leaving the Caribbean Village hotel following a night out at SMART Nightclub in Hotel Agador. Her phone is switched off, social media silent, and she has not contacted family or friends, sparking a major police and family search amid growing concern for her safety.

Family Rejects Found Claims

Contrary to earlier police reports that Rachel had been located in another Agadir apartment and chose to remain on holiday, her cousin Claire Hill dismissed these statements on a Missing People Facebook group. Claire insisted: “She has NOT been found nor is she in contact with her brother. Her brother is in Agadir looking for her and has not been able to trace her or make contact.”

Concerns Over Mental Health

Rachel’s friend Alexis Shaw revealed concerns about her mental state, describing her as in a mental crisis and a danger to herself. She was last spotted at SMART Nightclub around 5am on Saturday and reportedly ran out of money earlier. Police are actively involved in the search to ensure her safe return.

Conflicting Reports Spark Confusion

The conflicting information has raised questions about the accuracy of police updates in Agadir. Family members question why authorities would prematurely announce Rachel’s discovery, speculating about the motives behind such claims amid the ongoing tourism appeal.

Continued Search Efforts

With CCTV footage reportedly instrumental in tracking Rachel’s last known movements, efforts continue to locate her. Family and police remain in Agadir conducting searches, urging anyone with information to come forward to help bring Rachel home safely.