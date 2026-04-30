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POLICE SCANDAL Ex-Bristol Cop Jack Wood Admits Harassment and Wasting Police Time

Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Jack Wood, 32, a former Bristol police constable, pleaded guilty to harassment and wasting police time at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 30. Between October 2024 and October 2025, Wood targeted former colleagues and public figures with fabricated complaints and harassment via fake email and social media profiles. His actions prompted a police investigation amid concerns about internal misconduct and resource misuse.

Fictitious Complaints Uncovered

Wood sent numerous messages falsely reporting policing issues and crime rates in Bristol. These complaints were directed not only at the police but also at community and public representatives, highlighting a sustained campaign of deception.

Suspended And Resigned

The ex-officer was suspended in June 2024 over an unrelated matter before resigning in January 2026. The harassment took place during his suspension period and after, undermining trust in the local force.

Legal Proceedings And Bail

Wood appeared before magistrates, admitting charges of harassment and wasting police time. A stalking charge was withdrawn. He is currently released on conditional bail and is due for sentencing on 26 June.

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