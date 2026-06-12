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BAD APPLE Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

A Plymouth-based Devon & Cornwall Police officer, Police Constable Chloe Henderson, 28, has been charged with nine counts of theft and one count of misconduct in a public office. She is currently suspended from duty and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 June 2026, facing serious allegations that have raised concerns about police accountability.

Multiple Theft Allegations

PC Henderson faces several charges related to theft and misconduct during her service. The accusations underscore significant issues regarding conduct and integrity within the police force.

Suspended Pending Proceedings

The officer’s suspension follows established police protocols designed to uphold public confidence while investigations are ongoing.

Court Hearing Scheduled

The upcoming court appearance at Taunton Magistrates’ Court will address the charges. The outcome will influence next steps in the legal process.

Focus On Police Standards

The case has prompted scrutiny of Devon & Cornwall Police’s internal standards. The force continues to reaffirm its commitment to ethical enforcement and transparency during this trial.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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