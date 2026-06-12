Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

Blue Badge holders across York and the UK have been warned to stay vigilant against scams after City of York Council accidentally exposed the email addresses of hundreds of disabled residents in a June data blunder. The council’s email update mistakenly revealed recipients’ email addresses to others, prompting an immediate data breach response to contain the mistake.

Data Exposure Risks

The incident involved the unintended sharing of email addresses associated with Blue Badge holders, which, while not financial data, exposed sensitive personal details about disabilities, mobility issues, or caring responsibilities. Privacy experts highlight this information could make recipients vulnerable to targeted fraud.

Scam Tactics To Watch

Peter Nguyen, privacy expert at Protect My Data, warned fraudsters often use such leaked information to send convincing scam messages. These may include fake warnings about Blue Badge renewal problems, suspension threats, or requests to verify personal details, designed to create anxiety and trick victims.

Official Advice For Badge Holders

Authorities urge recipients to be cautious of unsolicited messages demanding bank details, passwords, or payments. Genuine councils will never ask for such sensitive information unexpectedly. Anyone targeted should avoid clicking links or calling numbers within suspicious messages and instead contact their local council directly.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Nguyen stressed that carers and family members helping Blue Badge holders remain alert to scams, as fraudsters may pressure both the users and their support networks. Prompt action is vital if personal data has been shared—contact your bank, change passwords, and report fraud via official channels.

Council Response And Support

City of York Council apologised for the breach, emphasising the importance of protecting personal data and provided guidance referencing the National Cyber Security Centre. The incident serves as a nationwide caution for Blue Badge holders to remain security-aware amid rising scams linked to disability and mobility services.